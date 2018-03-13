Gold inches lower ahead of key US data

Published 2 Hours Ago Updated Moments Ago Reuters Gold prices crept lower on Tuesday on a firmer dollar as investors waited for U.S. consumer price data due later in the day to gauge the outlook for inflation and the Federal Reserve’s rate hike stance.
