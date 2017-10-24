Gold prices edged lower Tuesday, as rising stock prices dented the appeal of the safe-haven metal. Gold for December delivery was recently down 0.3% at $1,277.60 a troy ounce in the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Strong corporate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why Gold Could Move Between $1,160 And $2,500 In The Medium Term - October 24, 2017
- Gold Inches Lower as Stock Markets Rise - October 24, 2017
- Gold prices head lower on uncertainty over Fed leadership - October 24, 2017