Demand for physical gold picked up slightly in most Asian centres this week as prices fell, but a drop in local rates to four-month lows failed to lure buyers in India even amidst the key wedding season.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Dollar rise pushes gold toward biggest weekly fall since May - December 8, 2017
- Gold inches up after slumping to over 4-mth low - December 8, 2017
- Gold Prices at 5-Month Lows on Stronger U.S. Dollar - December 8, 2017