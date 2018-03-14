Gold inches up as trade fears weigh on stocks

Gold prices edged higher early Thursday and hovered near one-week highs hit in the previous session, as concerns over trade tensions weighed on share markets. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,326.71 per ounce at 0108 GMT, towards the top end of a tight …
