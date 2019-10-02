Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,479.43 per ounce, as of 0121 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,485.4 an ounce. Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, after rising as much as 1% in the previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold inches up as weak US data reinforces economic slowdown fears - October 1, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as weak U.S. data reinforces economic slowdown fears - October 1, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw Following Weak US ISM Manufacturing Data - October 1, 2019