Gold inches up, but heads for first weekly loss in six

Gold prices edged up on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar Legislation to avoid a U.S. government shutdown was passed by the House, but it faced uncertain prospects in the Senate The precious metal was still on track for its first weekly drop in six …
