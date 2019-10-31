Gold inches up on Fed rate cut cheer, sombre dollar

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected, even as the central bank dropped a previous reference in its statement that signalled future rate …
