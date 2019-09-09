Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,511.30 per ounce, as of 0117 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,518.5 an ounce. Gold prices edged higher on Monday, after falling nearly 1% in the previous session, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ‘Gold is the way to go’ as interest rates fall, says Mark Mobius - September 8, 2019
- Gold inches up on hopes of economic stimulus - September 8, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on hopes of economic stimulus - September 8, 2019