If you’re new to gold investing, consider the following tips: A common rule of thumb is to limit your investment in gold and/or other precious metals to 5%-10% of your total portfolio. Investors can differ in terms of what that mix of precious metals looks like, but gold is often a notable component.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold investing tips beginners should know, according to experts - July 19, 2023
- Gold futures settle unchanged, holding at a 6-week high - July 19, 2023
- Gold stalls near 8-week highs on Fed pause hopes - July 19, 2023