Like nearly everything else in the global markets, gold prices are heavily dependent on investment capital flows. When investors are buying gold in a meaningful way, demand exceeds supply which drives gold’s price higher. When they’re materially selling …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Investment Stalled - November 10, 2017
- Gold Is Going ‘Nowhere Fast’ After 4 Million Ounces Sold In Minutes Friday - November 10, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls on bond yields, U.S. tax doubts limit losses - November 10, 2017