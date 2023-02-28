Recently, as highlighted by the orange dots, the slope of the relationship has become more vertical. Essentially, gold prices are not rising or falling as much versus real yields as they did in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances on its path toward $1830 on soft US Dollar - February 28, 2023
- Gold Investors Are Betting On The Fed - February 28, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold faces worst month since June 2021 as rate-hike fears dominate - February 28, 2023