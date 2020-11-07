Gold as well as GLD have had a fantastic time this year. The gold prices have been lingering near the $1,900 mark for a while due to high uncertainty around additional fiscal stimuli in the US.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Investors Might Soon See A Price Of $2,500 Per Ounce - November 7, 2020
- Indians scale back purchases as gold prices rally before Diwali - November 7, 2020
- Gold Could “Absolutely” Hit $2,000 Again In 2020 - November 6, 2020