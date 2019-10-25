“Unless the Fed really surprises the markets, then I can’t see gold reacting much to that.” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., sees prices “trapped” for now in a range of $1,475 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Investors Prep for Fed Cut as Bullion Trades Above $1,500 - October 25, 2019
- Gold Prices Inch Up as Traders Await Next Week’s Fed Policy Meetings - October 25, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Major Trade Deal News Needed to Get This Market Rolling Again - October 24, 2019