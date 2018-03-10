We need to move forward towards the gold standard, the monetary system of a free market. The monetary system where capital is accumulated, not consumed. The prices of the metals fell, $22 and $0.24 respectively. It’s an odd thing, isn’t it? Each group …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Amazing Amount of Gold The U.S. Exported Since 2000 - March 10, 2018
- Gold is a Giant Ouija Board - March 10, 2018
- Kim Rhode Starts 2018 World Cup Season With Gold, Tying Her World Record Score - March 10, 2018