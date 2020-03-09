Gold is coming off its best week since 2016 as coronavirus fears lead investors to seek out an alternative to stocks. Financial advisors say this is probably a bad idea for many investors.
Gold is a hot investment. Here’s why you should resist the urge to buy during the market selloff
