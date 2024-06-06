The response from some market participants has fueled increased transactions of physical gold like bars and coins. Central bank buying remains strong, and demand from China continues unabated. Meanwhile, investors in the U.S. are increasing their physical purchases, sometimes at popular retail chains.
