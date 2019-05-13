while its big brother SPDR Gold Shares represents one-tenth of an ounce of gold. The smaller the ratio, the lower the price of one share of the ETF. That appeals to investors who have less cash to put …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Is Getting a Boost From the Trade War, and So Are Gold Stocks - May 13, 2019
- Gold hits one-month peak as China hits back over U.S. tariffs - May 13, 2019
- Tesla Robotaxis May Not Be The Gold Mine Musk Imagines - May 13, 2019