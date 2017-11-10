(Kitco News) – Although gold is finishing the week in positive territory — ending a three-week losing streak — the market is mired in a narrow trading channel and needs something big to break out, according to analysts. Friday’s price action is a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Investment Stalled - November 10, 2017
- Gold Is Going ‘Nowhere Fast’ After 4 Million Ounces Sold In Minutes Friday - November 10, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls on bond yields, U.S. tax doubts limit losses - November 10, 2017