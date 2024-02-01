In 2024, gold celebrates its silver anniversary, no pun intended, as the price reached a bottom at $252.50 per ounce in 1999 before taking off on the upside. In a January 2 Barchart article, I wrote: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to test January high at $2,079 - February 1, 2024
- Gold: Is Gold a Buy Below $2,000? - February 1, 2024
- Gold prices gain after US jobless claims rise, market focus shifts to NFP - February 1, 2024