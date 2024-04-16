The price of gold will hit $3,000 a troy ounce in the next six to 18 months, according Citigroup analysts. Gold futures were ticking higher Tuesday morning and on pace for their 19th record close of 2024,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Is Headed For $3,000, Says Citi - April 16, 2024
- Gold Prices on a Roller Coaster Ride in the Midst of Middle East Strife - April 16, 2024
- Gold prices likely to go up to $3,000 an ounce: Citi Report - April 16, 2024