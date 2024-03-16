Gold is the No. 1 pick in commodities markets for JPMorgan Chase & Co and the price has the potential to reach $2 500 an ounce this year, according to the bank’s global head of commodities research.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold is JPMorgan’s top pick in commodities with price eyeing $2 500 - March 15, 2024
- Gold, silver prices steady - March 15, 2024
- Gold slumps and braces around $2,150.00 as US inflation reaccelerates - March 15, 2024