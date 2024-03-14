Gold is the No. 1 pick in commodities markets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the price has the potential to reach $2,500 an ounce this year, according to the bank’s global head of commodities research. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Flat; Pullback Likely in Short Term - March 13, 2024
- Gold Is JPMorgan’s Top Pick in Commodities With Price Eyeing $2,500 - March 13, 2024
- Gold’s uptrend remains intact as buyers target $2,200, ahead of US Retail Sales - March 13, 2024