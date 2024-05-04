Recently, gold’s fortunes have changed. The yellow metal has shattered its previous all-time high, soaring above $2,400 an ounce. Yet according to the Erb/Harvey model, gold is as overvalued now as it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold is overvalued now and won’t help you beat inflation in coming years - May 4, 2024
- Gold price today: Gold is up 11.53% this year - May 4, 2024
- Gold price in Pakistan falls for sixth consecutive day - May 4, 2024