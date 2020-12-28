GOLD is in uptrend and I expect continuation of the bullish move. We can see the rounded bottom as an additional cue. The POC zone should spike the price up. Continuation above W L3 camarilla should …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Subscription for Sovereign Gold Bonds Opens Today; Here is What You Should Know Before Investing - December 28, 2020
- Gold is poised to go higher - December 28, 2020
- CORRECTED-Asia Gold-India discounts widen, Singapore demand up on festival buying - December 28, 2020