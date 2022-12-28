So far in 2022, gold faced heat from monetary policy tightening, strengthening in the greenback, and rising rates trend. However, in the last quarter of 2022, gold found some support from a smaller size hike in key rates by US Federal Reserve.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold is shining; these factors will play a role for the yellow metal in 2023 - December 27, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls retreat from six-month high on firmer United States Treasury bond yields - December 27, 2022
- 2023 gold outlook: Are tailwinds ahead? - December 27, 2022