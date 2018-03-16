Gold is steady as political concern cancels out rate hike fear

Bengaluru — Gold prices held firm on Friday as tension between the UK and Russia and renewed US political concern offset worry about a possible US rate increase next week. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,315.50/oz at 2am GMT. Spot gold has fallen 0.6% so …
