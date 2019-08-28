For what it’s worth at current gold prices, you could buy — not some — all of the farmland in the United States. Plus, you could buy 10 Exxon Mobils, plus have $1 trillion of walking-around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Is The New Fixed Income - August 28, 2019
- Recession fears have investors ‘going to gold as a hedge,’ prices are skyrocketing - August 28, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Acting Like Rate Cut, Recession Already Priced In - August 28, 2019