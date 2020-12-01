Gold jumps 2%, silver 5% as dollar slid

Gold jumped over 2% on Tuesday, rebounding from a five-month low in the last session, and silver soared over 5%, as the dollar slid, with U.S. stimulus bets due to mounting COVID-19 cases adding to …
