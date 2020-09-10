Gold rose to its highest level on over week on Thursday, as the dollar retreated on weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data and as the European Central Bank (ECB) kept its policy unchanged.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold jumps as dollar retreats post U.S. jobs data, ECB decision - September 10, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fell into the red on Thursday - September 10, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD key resistance still remains intact at $1992.48 per troy ounce - September 10, 2020