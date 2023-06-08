Gold prices climbed more than 1% on Thursday as the dollar and bond yields slipped after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims surged last week, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause its interest rate hiking cycle.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold jumps as US dollar, yields dip after jobless claims data - June 8, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold jumps as US dollar, yields dip after jobless claims data - June 8, 2023
- Gold steadies after falling to one-week low - June 8, 2023