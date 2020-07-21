Gold jumps over 1% to over 9-year peak as dollar stumbles

Gold surged as much as 1.4% to hit a nine-year peak on Tuesday, boosted by a sell-off of the dollar and expectations for increased stimulus to aid the recovery of pandemic-hit economies, while silver …
