New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Gold price jumped Rs 380 to Rs 57,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid gains in rates of the precious metal overseas, according to HDFC Securities. In the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold jumps Rs 380; silver declines Rs 90 - March 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady above $1,920 level amid banking crisis fears - March 16, 2023
- Gold Price In India On March 16: Rate Hike In Retail Market, Weak Trend On MCX - March 16, 2023