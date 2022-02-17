Gold jumps, stocks stumble as Ukraine crisis deepens

Gold prices jumped to an eight-month high and safe-haven debt rose on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia planned to attack Ukraine, while Moscow accused …
