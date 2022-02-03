Gold lackluster as dollar gains ground with central banks in focus

U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,806.10. In this article Gold prices hovered on Thursday below the previous session’s one-week high, as the U.S. dollar regained ground ahead of major central bank …
