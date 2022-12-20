Gold prices were muted on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar and lingering worries about further rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened the non-yielding bullion’s outlook. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold lacks momentum amid rate-hike fears, firmer dollar - December 19, 2022
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022: 10 benefits of buying RBI gold bond | SGB December 2022, Interest Rate, Issue Price - December 19, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears lurking below key countertrendlines - December 19, 2022