Gold Line Announces $3M Non-Brokered Private Placement and Appointment of Strategic Personnel to Advisory Board

Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (OTCQB: TLLZF) (“Gold Line”) (the “Company” or “Gold Line”) is pleased to announce that it is proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Private …
