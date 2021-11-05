Gold futures flipped between small gains and losses early Friday as traders awaited the release of an official U.S. employment report that’s expected to show the pace of job creation picked up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong on NFP Below 300K, Weak on NFP Over 600K - November 5, 2021
- Gold little changed ahead of U.S. October payrolls - November 5, 2021
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Forecast: Price To Soar -86.67% In Near Future - November 5, 2021