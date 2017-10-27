Gold little changed as dollar gains versus euro on ECB policy

Oct 27 (Reuters) – Gold prices drifted in a narrow range on Friday after hitting a near three-week low in early trade as the dollar gained against the euro after the European Central Bank extended its bond buying programme. Spot gold was roughly unchanged …
