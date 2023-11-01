(Reuters) – Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. central bank’s policy decision, with major focus on Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for cues on future rate stance. Spot gold was down 0.2% at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Best Gold IRA Companies of October 2023 - November 1, 2023
- Gold dips as Fed’s Powell stays hawkish after holding rates - November 1, 2023
- Royal Gold Reports Continued Strong Financial Performance for the Third Quarter of 2023 - November 1, 2023