Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after sliding 1% in the previous session, as investors evaluated the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak in China, and awaited a policy decision …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold little changed as investors assess virus impact, await Fed decision - January 29, 2020
- Global Gold Holdings Hit Seven-Year High as Investors Take Cover - January 28, 2020
- Gold steady as markets gauge virus impact, await Fed decision - January 28, 2020