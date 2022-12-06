A gold bar is pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold little changed as market ponders over Fed rate path - December 6, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD fluctuates around $1770 as solid US data justify Fed tightening - December 6, 2022
- Gold prices score a partial rebound, but hold below key $1,800 level - December 6, 2022