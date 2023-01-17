Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade after holding on to near nine-month highs on Monday, helped by expectations of slower interest-rate increases from the Fed, Phillip Securities Research analysts said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Little Changed; Fed’s Next Policy Meeting in Focus - January 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances gradually to near $1,920 as risk-on profile recovers - January 16, 2023
- Gold price to reach eight-month high - January 16, 2023