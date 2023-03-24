0031 GMT — Gold prices are little changed in early Asian trade, after settling overnight at a more than a year high on declines in U.S. Treasury yields and dollar weakness. The precious metal may …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Little Changed; Upward Trajectory Likely Medium Term - March 23, 2023
- Gold returns to $2,000 as dollar descends into post-Fed abyss - March 23, 2023
- Experts see gold prices reaching US$2,000 by year end – report - March 23, 2023