For new borrowers, the lender – be it a bank or a financial institution – arrives at a standard gold value by tracing the gold rate fluctuations over the period of one month or by analyzing the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Loan: How do fluctuations in gold prices impact your gold loan?
For new borrowers, the lender – be it a bank or a financial institution – arrives at a standard gold value by tracing the gold rate fluctuations over the period of one month or by analyzing the …