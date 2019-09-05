Gold logs biggest daily dollar loss in 3 years on China trade optimism, upbeat private-jobs data

Gold prices dropped Thursday, posting their largest one-day dollar loss in almost three years to settle at a two-week low. News that the U.S. and China agreed to work toward a fresh round of trade …
