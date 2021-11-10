Gold logs highest finish since June as the rate of U.S. inflation climbs to a nearly 31-year high

Gold futures rally on Wednesday, settling at their highest since June, as data showing the rate of inflation at its highest since November 1990 lifted prices for bullion for a fifth-consecutive …
