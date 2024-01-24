The daily trading volume has slowed since early December but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has remained steady to rising the past three months. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Looks Ready for Renewed Price Strength as the Buck Turns Lower - January 24, 2024
- Marketwatch: The gold pound coin price exceeds EGP 30,000 on Wednesday - January 24, 2024
- Gold firms on softer dollar as market await US economic data - January 24, 2024