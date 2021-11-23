Gold Looks to Defend Key 1800 Level as PCE Inflation Data Nears

Gold is holding above the key 1800 level after prices drop hard following President Biden renominating Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve. Bullion traders now turn their focus to US PCE data.
