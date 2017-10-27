Gold Loses Its Way As Dollar Index Breaks Out

Latest ECB policy statement weakens euro and boosts U.S. dollar, denting the gold price. Main factor for gold outlook in the near term is the dollar, which is gaining strength. Gold hangs just above its Oct. 6 pivotal low; a move below this level invites …
