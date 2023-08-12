KARACHI: The prices of gold witnessed minute losses on Saturday as the rates fell by Rs600 per tola after the international rates of the bullion saw a decline. The price of gold lost Rs600 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold loses shine in Pakistan as price drops by Rs600 - August 12, 2023
- Not All Gold Investments Tied to Gold Prices - August 12, 2023
- Marginal decline in Indian gold prices despite strong global economic growth - August 12, 2023